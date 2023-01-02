Trump might run as third-party candidate

Washington: Former United States President Donald Trump has signalled that he might run as a third-party candidate if he doesn't get the support of Republicans in the next Presidential election.

Trump posted an article titled 'The Coming Split' on his Truth Social account which argues that if the Republicans opt against Trump as its 2024 nominee, then he should run as a third-party candidate.

This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged as one of the frontrunners with the backing of many Republicans. However, Trump still enjoys support from the conservative Republicans even though candidates he endorsed suffered defeats in the US midterm elections.

"Do I think Trump can win as a third-party candidate? No. Would I vote for him as a third-party candidate? Yes," the article's author, Dan Gelernter, wrote. Trump had sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020.