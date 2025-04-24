Trump ready to end trade war with China?

Washington: The Washington seems ready to blink first in the trade standoff with Beijing, as US President Donald Trump conceded that the 145 per cent tariffs Americans currently pay for most imported goods from China will "come down substantially, but it won't be zero".

The American President insisted that he would be "very nice" with Beijing during the upcoming negotiations but insisted that China would ultimately be forced to agree to some sort of agreement to bring down the massive taxes that upended decades of US trade policy and sparked global economic turmoil.