  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Trump ready to end trade war with China?

Trump ready to end trade war with China?
x
Highlights

Says tariffs on Beijing will 'come down substantially'

Washington: The Washington seems ready to blink first in the trade standoff with Beijing, as US President Donald Trump conceded that the 145 per cent tariffs Americans currently pay for most imported goods from China will "come down substantially, but it won't be zero".

The American President insisted that he would be "very nice" with Beijing during the upcoming negotiations but insisted that China would ultimately be forced to agree to some sort of agreement to bring down the massive taxes that upended decades of US trade policy and sparked global economic turmoil.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick