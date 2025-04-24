Live
- Jagan condemns Pahalgam terror attack
- SEEDAP aims at employment opportunities for youth
- Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP
- Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage
- JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims
- 12 injured in Russia's airstrike on Kyiv
- Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana
- Pahalgam terror attack: Three Pakistan nationals, two Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
- 12 US states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
- Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end
Trump ready to end trade war with China?
Highlights
Says tariffs on Beijing will 'come down substantially'
Washington: The Washington seems ready to blink first in the trade standoff with Beijing, as US President Donald Trump conceded that the 145 per cent tariffs Americans currently pay for most imported goods from China will "come down substantially, but it won't be zero".
The American President insisted that he would be "very nice" with Beijing during the upcoming negotiations but insisted that China would ultimately be forced to agree to some sort of agreement to bring down the massive taxes that upended decades of US trade policy and sparked global economic turmoil.
