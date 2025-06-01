  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Trump reiterates he prevented Indo-Pak n-war

Trump reiterates he prevented Indo-Pak n-war
x
Highlights

Calls it 'deal' he's most proud of

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump, upping the ante, has said the “deal” he is most proud of is that he was able to stop “potentially a nuclear war” between India and Pakistan through trade as opposed to through “bullets”. In the last few weeks, Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he told India and Pakistan that the US will stop trade with the two nations if they don't stop the conflict.

India on Thursday said the issue of trade did not come up at all in talks between Indian and American leaders during its military clashes with Pakistan, virtually rejecting Washington's repeated claims that its offer of trade stopped the confrontation. Trump on Friday said, “I think the deal I'm most proud of is the fact that we're dealing with India, we're dealing with Pakistan and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed through bullets." "Normally they do it through bullets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick