Trump sends in 700 Marines to deal with LA protests

Washington: Donald Trump will deploy thousands more military personnel in Los Angeles as the President ramps up his response to protests against his immigration raids, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Trump has reportedly ordered the Defense Department to take control of an additional 2,000 California National Guardsmen to bolster efforts to quell demonstrations.

They will join the 2,000 guardsmen already stationed throughout LA, as well as a contingent of up to 700 Marines mobilized by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

As military presence in LA doubles, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will deploy another 800 law enforcement officers in an attempt to “clean up President Trump’s mess.” The deployments come on the heels of violent clashes on Sunday night, where demonstrators took to the streets against ICE raids targeting migrants. Cars were set on fire, looting was reported in downtown LA, and 42 people were arrested.