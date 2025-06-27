Trump Signals Major Trade Agreement With India Following China Deal

US President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that America is pursuing a significant trade agreement with India, describing it as potentially "very big" during remarks at a White House gathering focused on government spending legislation.

Speaking at the White House event, Trump confirmed his administration had finalized a trade agreement with China, though specific terms remain undisclosed. The President positioned this development as a foundation for broader international trade expansion. "We've just concluded our agreement with China. We won't be striking deals with every nation, but we're securing excellent agreements. There's one on the horizon, possibly with India—a very substantial one," Trump stated during his address.

The President emphasized his administration's strategy of "opening up" markets, referencing both the recent China agreement and potential opportunities with India. Trump suggested these developments represent breakthrough progress that previously seemed unattainable. "We're going to unlock India's market potential. With the China agreement, we're beginning to open Chinese markets. These are achievements that were once considered nearly impossible, and our relationships with all nations have strengthened considerably," he explained.

While expressing optimism about potential agreements, Trump clarified that his administration maintains a selective approach to international trade partnerships. He indicated that some countries would face increased tariffs rather than negotiated deals. "We won't pursue agreements with every country. For some, we'll simply send notification of tariff increases—25, 35, or 45 percent. That's the straightforward approach, though my team prefers pursuing more negotiated settlements," the President noted.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick shared positive assessments about US-India trade negotiations at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Lutnick suggested both nations had identified mutually beneficial terms for a comprehensive agreement. "We're positioned extremely well, and you should anticipate a US-India deal in the near future because we've discovered arrangements that genuinely serve both countries' interests," Lutnick stated, expressing strong confidence in successful negotiations.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed on June 10 that India and the United States are actively negotiating a balanced trade framework designed to benefit both economies equally. The ongoing discussions reflect both nations' commitment to establishing a fair and equitable partnership that addresses their respective economic priorities and trade objectives.