Live
- Diarrhoea situation under control: Collector
- KTR sees end of Cong’s honeymoon period in state
- Students receive laptops
- Shape up or ship out, Bhatti tells comml. taxes dept babus
- Union Finance Minister, Chief Minister to take part
- TG to lose Rs 5K cr due to GST reforms, says Bhatti
- Govt playing with DSC candidates, alleges DYFI
- Come this Navkar Navratri Utsav, city set to sway to beats of garba, dandiya
- Dinakar reviews tourism development potential
- Vijayawada Utsav to celebrate city’s cultural glory, says MP
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion
Highlights
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation and libel, and calling the...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation and libel, and calling the newspaper a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party.
Next Story