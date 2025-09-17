  • Menu
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation and libel, and calling the newspaper a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party.

