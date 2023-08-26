Trump surrenders in Georgia election case

Washington: Embattled Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first-ever mug shot of a former US president.

Trump, 77, spent about 22 minutes inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday where he was booked on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy linked to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 reelection loss in Georgia. Trump was released pending trial after paying a USD 200,000 bond his lawyers negotiated earlier this week with Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis. His surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials.