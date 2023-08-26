Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 26 August, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 26 August, 2023
- Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme
- Why almost half of Moon missions fail
- Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi
- Nitpicking – Oppn’s favourite fad
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on August 26, 2023
- CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30
- 60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry
- Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month
Trump surrenders in Georgia election case
Washington: Embattled Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first-ever mug shot of a former US president.
Trump, 77, spent about 22 minutes inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday where he was booked on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy linked to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 reelection loss in Georgia. Trump was released pending trial after paying a USD 200,000 bond his lawyers negotiated earlier this week with Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis. His surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials.