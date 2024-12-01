Live
- SUVs propel growth in car sales during November
- Zelensky puts forward new conditions on ceasefire, Moscow stays silent
- BCB chief Faruque Ahmed believes Shakib can still play for Bangladesh
- Focus on defence and transport corridors as Putin approves Russian federal budget
- Kerala Congress-Mani not to realign with UDF: General Secretary Stephen George
- Delhi BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to kick-off on December 8
- Russia-China joint strategic air patrol targets no third party: Spokesperson
- 'We believe we are best in the league': Punjab FC’s Nikhil Prabhu on team’s mentality
- Ghantasala Biopic Release: A Tribute to an Immortal Legend
- Fear Works Best on Screen When Women Portray It: Haritha Gogineni
Just In
Trump taps father of son-in-law as ambassador to France
US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, to serve as the US ambassador to France.
Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, to serve as the US ambassador to France.
"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the US Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, and dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country and its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform, Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks on Saturday.
A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company, reports Xinhua news agency.
He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.
Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.