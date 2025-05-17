Trump Tells Walmart to 'Eat the Tariffs' Amid Price Hike Concerns

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Walmart for citing U.S. tariffs as the reason behind its upcoming price increases, urging the retail giant to absorb the costs rather than pass them on to consumers.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump said in a post on social media. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.”

The comments followed Walmart’s announcement earlier this week that it would raise prices later this month due to the financial impact of tariffs on goods imported from China.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Walmart said in a statement to Reuters that it has always aimed to keep prices as low as possible. “We’ll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins,” the company stated.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon echoed that sentiment on Thursday, saying the company could not absorb all tariff-related costs due to thin profit margins in the retail sector. However, he reassured customers that the retailer would prevent those added costs from affecting food prices.

The dispute highlights broader tensions between U.S. companies and the government over trade policy, particularly in light of ongoing friction with China. Many businesses, including Walmart, have lowered their financial outlooks as consumers pull back on spending and global trade pressures intensify.

As the nation’s largest retailer and a key barometer of consumer health, Walmart’s public stance underscores the tangible effects of tariffs on American households. With 255 million shoppers each week and 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, the retailer’s pricing decisions have wide-reaching implications.

Walmart's announcement comes shortly after a report that Amazon planned to disclose the impact of Trump-era tariffs on its own pricing — a claim Amazon later denied after being criticized by the White House.