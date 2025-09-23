Trump UN Speech 2025 Highlights Palestinian Statehood Divide





During his Trump UN speech 2025, former U.S. President Donald Trump strongly criticized international efforts to recognize a Palestinian state. Speaking at the UN General Assembly address, he said that granting recognition now would act as a “reward” for Hamas after the October 7 attacks and ongoing violence.

Trump warned world leaders that the move to recognize Palestine would only encourage more conflict. “Some members of this body are seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities,” he declared. His comments came in direct response to announcements from several European nations that they would officially recognize Palestine. This step, although mostly symbolic, has widened the Palestinian statehood divide and left Israel feeling increasingly isolated on the global stage.

In his speech, Trump rejected the idea that recognition could push peace forward. Instead, he said such decisions give legitimacy to Hamas while Israeli hostages remain in captivity. “Recognizing a Palestinian state,” Trump argued, “would be a reward for these horrible atrocities … even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire.”

Laying out his Israel Palestine stance, Trump called for a different approach. He urged all nations that want peace to send one united message: demand the immediate release of hostages. He also pressed for urgent talks to end the war in Gaza. “We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. … We have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back,” he said.

The UN debate on Palestine recognition has revealed deep divisions among member states. While some believe recognition is a step toward peace, Trump made it clear in his UN General Assembly address that the U.S. does not support such action at this time.