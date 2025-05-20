Trump Urges House Republicans to Unite on Major Tax Bill Ahead of Crucial Vote

President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to rally House Republicans as they prepare to vote on a sweeping legislative package aimed at advancing key GOP priorities.

Despite ongoing divisions within the party, Trump insisted the GOP was united. “This is really just a pep talk. We have a very unified House, and we have a very unified Senate,” he said upon entering the meeting. “I don’t think the Republican party has ever been so unified.”

The massive bill, which combines tax cuts, spending reductions, deregulation, and increased border security funding, is central to Trump’s agenda. However, crafting legislation to satisfy all factions has exposed deep rifts within the GOP-controlled House and Senate, putting the bill’s future at risk.

After several Republicans blocked a budget committee vote last Friday, party leaders spent the weekend negotiating with holdouts. The committee eventually advanced the bill late Sunday, with some dissenters voting “present” rather than “yes.”

Texas Republican Chip Roy said he voted present “out of respect for the Republican Conference and the President to move the bill forward,” but Freedom Caucus members continue to demand more concessions before supporting the legislation in upcoming votes.

Trump targeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a persistent holdout, saying, “I think he should be voted out of office,” accusing him of misunderstanding government.

Known for his involvement throughout the process, Trump has been praised by GOP leaders for his accessibility and engagement. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise noted, “Every step of the way, when there were questions... [Trump] was always one phone call away.”

Trump’s proposed tax cuts include extensions from his first term, plus new measures like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, contributing to the bill’s high cost. However, he has remained vague on funding and the duration of provisions and avoided taking sides in intra-party disputes.

The bill must win support from three GOP factions by the Memorial Day deadline set by House Speaker Mike Johnson: fiscal hawks demanding deficit reduction; members aiming to protect Medicaid access; and blue-state Republicans seeking to lift the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Before the meeting, Trump criticized lifting the SALT cap, claiming it benefits states like California, New York, and Illinois and accusing their governors of rigging the 2020 election without evidence.

Freedom Caucus members remain unsatisfied with the bill’s deficit impact despite concessions, including accelerated Medicaid work requirements, which worry some members about potential coverage losses for over 8.6 million people.

Two former Trump aides described the former president as a persuasive “ultimate closer” in private discussions with holdouts. Trump has also increased public pressure on dissenters via social media, urging unity and warning against party “grandstanders.”

“We don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party,” he posted recently, emphasizing the need for solidarity behind the bill.