Trump Middle East updates: President Trump said on Thursday he would decide within two weeks whether the United States would Trump on Iran strike, shifting from earlier remarks that suggested the Trump Iran attack decision could come soon and opening the possibility for new talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

The latest Iranian missile salvo hit a residential street in a city in southern Israel, the emergency services in Israel announced. The missile left a large crater in the street, blowing out balconies on several apartment buildings and setting a number of cars on fire, pictures and video released by the police and Magen David Adom, Israel’s main ambulance service, showed.

In a phone interview with Sky News published early on Friday, the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said talk of regime change in Iran was “unimaginable” and “even talking about it should be unacceptable.” If Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, were killed, which both Israel and U.S. leaders have alluded to in recent days that would only lead to extremism in Iran he said. He did not say how or if Russia would react.

Peskov also warned against escalation and Iran US conflict 2025 involvement, which he said would make the situation more dangerous if there were more players.

Britain’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, said the situation with Iran remained “perilous” after a meeting he held on Thursday at the White House with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East. “A window now exists within the next two weeks to deliver a diplomatic solution,” Lammy said, a reference to a timeline announced by Trump earlier on Thursday.

Lammy made it clear in his written statement before the meeting that Iran should not be allowed to get a nuclear weapon. “Tomorrow I will be going to Geneva to meet the Iranian Foreign Minister together with my French, German and EU counterparts,” he said.