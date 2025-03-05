Trump’s Address to Congress: A Bold and Unconventional Speech

In political speeches, it’s not uncommon for presidents to boast about their victories or criticize their predecessors. But President Donald Trump’s speech took a different approach.

Unlike typical addresses, Trump’s speech showed how he communicates in his own unique style, using strong emotions and often breaking from political traditions.

This speech was a stark contrast to his first address in 2017, where he aimed for unity and civility. In 2023, however, Trump’s speech was full of aggression and campaign-style language. He turned a formal event into a rally, even bringing in real-life stories of victims and heroes to connect with the audience.

Throughout the speech, Trump mocked Democrats, many of whom responded by holding up signs or leaving the room in protest. One representative, Al Green, was even escorted out after a confrontation.

Trump also repeatedly criticized foreign aid programs, despite them being a small part of the federal budget, and ignored the consequences of his policies.

Though Trump claimed there was national optimism, he didn’t address the growing concerns about his economic policies, such as the decline in consumer confidence, the drop in stock market performance, and warnings from business leaders about job losses. Instead, he downplayed the potential economic issues caused by the trade war he started with countries like Canada, Mexico, and China.

A key moment in the speech was when Trump read a letter from Ukrainian President Zelensky, expressing Ukraine’s readiness to negotiate for peace. This seemed like an effort to shift the narrative after concerns that Trump had favored Russia over Ukraine, which upset many Republicans.

Trump also invited other guests to the event, such as a heroic Border Patrol agent, the family of a murdered police officer, and DJ Daniel, a young cancer patient who was named an honorary Secret Service agent. Even Trump’s harshest critics couldn't help but smile when seeing DJ’s excitement.

In the end, the speech reflected Trump’s deep belief that he was meant to "Make America Great Again." He used the media to his advantage, dominating the stage and staying true to his unrestrained style. His address left no one surprised by his bold approach to communication.