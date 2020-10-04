Trump's diagnosis is a reminder to take coronavirus seriously: Joe Biden

Washington: President Donald Trump, along with the first lady, being tested positive for COVID-19 is a 'bracing reminder' to take the virus seriously, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said, urging people to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.

'Sending my prayers (for) health and safety of the first lady and the president of the United States after they tested positive for COVID-19.

'My wife Jill and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery, Biden said at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a battle ground State. 'This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically. We have to do our part to be responsible,' he said.

Biden urged people to listen to experts, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.

We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days, according to the head of the CDC, if everyone wears a mask in public.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his US counterpart Donald Trump and first lady Melania who have tested positive for coronavirus.