'Trump's tariffs on India stupid'

Trumps tariffs on India stupid
US economist says America can’t choose India’s partners

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions might be doing more harm to the US than good, renowned economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs said. In a sharp attack to Trump admin’s tariff policies, he termed these duties as a pressure tactic on New Delhi and warned of risking years of progress in bilateral relations. In an interview with a news agency, Sachs further described Trump’s tariff decisions as “bizarre” and “very self-destructive of US foreign policy interests.”

