Two arrested in Sweden for Copenhagen kiosk explosion

Two arrested in Sweden for Copenhagen kiosk explosion
Two men were arrested in Sweden in connection with an explosion at a kiosk in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, police said.

The explosion occurred at a kiosk located at Hans Knudsens Plads in northern Copenhagen on Tuesday evening. An object was thrown into the kiosk and exploded, but fortunately no one was injured, according to the Copenhagen Police, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As a result of our investigation, we have now arrested two suspected perpetrators in the case. The two perpetrators have been arrested in Sweden," the Copenhagen Police updated on social media platform X hours after the explosion.

The police are still processing the crime scene and have not released further information. The ages and nationalities of the two suspects remain undisclosed.

