UAE: Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 to begin on March 8

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is set to launch the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 from 8th March to 13th April. The 37-day event will cover all cities and regions across the emirate. The festival's organising committee disclosed that preparations for the launch involved meetings with numerous government and private institutions and agencies to foster coordination and collaboration to ensure the event's success.

Key shopping centres, destinations, and retail stores across the emirate will take part in the event, offering a series of marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities that celebrate the holy month. The 2024 season's festivities will extend to the cities and suburbs of the central and eastern regions, providing a wide range of products at substantial discounts.

The festival will be further enhanced by exciting draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for attendees, along with a variety of recreational activities that celebrate the unique spirit of Ramadan. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, emphasised that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has become a vital catalyst for stimulating the emirate's economic landscape, particularly the retail sector, a cornerstone of the emirate's economic activity. Al Owais stressed that the festival will invigorate the tourism sector, thereby bolstering the broader business community.

He highlighted the event's social significance, pointing out how its entertainment and heritage events create a special ambience for Ramadan, spreading joy among Sharjah's residents and visitors, and fostering social and cultural engagement. For his part, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said that the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has been meticulously planned to engage major shopping centres and retail outlets across the emirate to present competitive offers and enticing discounts to the public.

Aligning with this initiative, the Ramadan Nights exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch, aiming to broaden the community's access to a diverse range of products and merchandise at competitive prices throughout the holy month, enhancing the festive shopping experience.



