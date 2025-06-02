Ukraine Targets 5 Russian Airfields in Covert Drone Operation

Russia Ukraine war update: Ukraine has orchestrated on Sunday massive Ukraine drone attack that targeted five important Russian military air bases in their "most long-range operation", targeting targets deep into Russian territory, thousands of kilometres away from the frontline. In the shady operation codenamed "Spider's web," Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck at least 41 aircraft that were used in the mission to "bomb Ukrainian cities", including Tu-95 and Tu-22 Ukrainian drone tactics bombers as well as The A-50 radar detector and command plane.

Moscow verified that 5 of the airfields located in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were targeted by Kyiv with First-person-view (FPV) drones.

"The Kyiv regime staged a terror attack with the use of FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All terror attacks on military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled. No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians. Some of those involved in the terror attacks were detained," Russia's defense ministry stated in a statement issued on Sunday.

Moscow acknowledged that a number aircrafts "caught fire" in the attacks. "As a result of the launch of FPV drones from territories in close proximity to military airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk Regions, several aircraft caught fire. The fires were extinguished," the statement read.

Modus Operandi Of Operation Spider's Web

Ukraine strikes Russian airfields but Russia as a response to Russian attack of 2022 however, the method employed this time was different.

The mission "Spider's web" was launched after planning for more than one year and two-and-a-half years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared, praising "brilliant" results from "our most long-range operation" during the more than 3 years since conflict. Zelensky stated that Ukraine used 117 drones to launch an enormous attack that struck "34 per cent of the strategic cruise missile carriers" at the target airfields.











