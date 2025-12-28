2025 Timeline — Ravneet Singh Bittu (Minister of State for Railways & Food Processing) Railways Projects, Strengthening Railway network

• Final location survey approved for the Gurdaspur–Mukerian rail link — a strategic future rail line to boost passenger and freight movements in northern Punjab.

* Rajpura–Mohali rail line (18 km) sanctioned (~₹443 crore) — expected to strengthen connectivity between Mohali and Rajpura and ease travel toward Delhi; important project connecting Malwa region directly to Chandigarh.

• Ferozepur–Patti rail link project (25.72 km, approx. ₹764 crore) sanctioned with complete railway funding and land acquisition funds deposited with Government of Punjab ( Railways deposited Rs 138 Cr with DC Tarn Taran and Rs 56 Cr with DC Firozpur ) to expedite this important new line project connecting Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab and significantly reducing travel distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar.

• Long-pending Qadian–Beas rail lineproject has been defreezed now - reviving construction of this historic ~40 km route that was stalled for years, which is expected to support regional industry and connectivity.

• Final location survey taken up for Doubling of Chandigarh–Morinda–Ludhiana railway track - part of broader modernization to support rising train traffic and improve connectivity across key routes in the Tricity region.

• Final location survey taken up for Third line from Ambala to Pathankot to strengthen the connectivity along the main line -part of network strengthening taken up across the country.

Train Services

* Launch of Vande Bharat Express through Malwa region– connecting Firozpur to Delhi via major cities of Malwa region after adding of new stoppage at Barnala

* Temporary stoppages announced for 12 trains at Sirhind Junction (Dec 25-27, 2025) to support devotees attending the Shahidi Jor Mela — ensuring festival travel convenience.

Station Redevelopment

* Review of Chandigarh Railway Station redevelopment (₹462 crore) with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed progress on upgrading Chandigarh’s station into a modern transit hub with enhanced passenger amenities.

* Station development taken up at all 30 stations in Punjab.

Road Safety works – ROB and RUB

* 51 locations have been identified where RoB and RuB are feasible and out of these 25 have been sanctioned till now. Further 21 locations are in different stages in process for approval. Tender for long delayed Doraha RoB awarded now. With expected cooperation from Punjab Government this will be completed now.

Increased fund allocation for Punjab

* Increased Fund allocation for infrastructure and safety works – for Punjab

Period Average Outlay Increase w.r.t. average allocation of 2009-14

2009-14 Rs. 225crore/year -

2023-24 Rs.4762 crore More than 21 times

2024-25 Rs.5147 crore Nearly 23 times

2025-26 Rs. 5421 crore more than 24 times.