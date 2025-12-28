Ayush Ministry takes Indian traditional medicines to global stage

The Ministry of Ayush has signed 25 country-to-country level MoUs for cooperation in the field of Traditional Medicine and homoeopathy, 15 MoUs with international institutes for setting up of Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign nations, 52 institute-to-institute level MoUs for undertaking collaborative research/academic collaboration and supported the establishment of 43 Ayush Information Cells in 39 foreign nations for propagation and promotion of Ayush at global stage.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it has developed a Central Sector Scheme for the Promotion of International Co-operation in Ayush.

The ministry provides support to Indian Ayush drug manufacturers/Ayush service providers to give boost to the export of Ayush products and services, along with facilitating international promotion and development and recognition of Ayush system of medicine.

The Ayush Ministry signed an agreement with WHO to establish WHO-Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

This Centre aims to provide support to implement WHO's traditional medicine strategy (2014-23) and to support nations in developing policies and action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine as part of their journey to universal health coverage.

An agreement was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO on May 24, 2025, towards developing Traditional Medicine intervention categories and index for the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI), with a holistic approach and focus on Traditional Medicine systems of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani.

The agreement marks the beginning of work on a dedicated Traditional Medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI). This development aligns with India’s vision of bringing its rich heritage of traditional wisdom into the global healthcare mainstream, backed by scientific classification and international standards, according to the ministry.