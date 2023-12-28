UN peacekeepers demand probe after soldier attacked in Lebanon

Beirut: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday called on Lebanese authorities to investigate an attack against one of its peacekeepers a day earlier in Lebanon's southern village of Taybeh.

UNIFIL said in a statement posted on social media platform X that one of its peacekeepers "was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh, south Lebanon," Xinhua news agency reported.

It urged the Lebanese authorities to undertake a "full and swift investigation" and to bring "all perpetrators" to justice.

"Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of UN Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law," it added.

UNIFIL said the peacekeepers remain on task despite the attack, stressing "the freedom of movement" of the peacekeepers is vital "to restore security and stability along the Blue Line."

UNIFIL peacekeepers were previously attacked by young men in other southern villages and towns, prompting the European Union ambassadors to urge Lebanese authorities "to ensure that UNIFIL personnel are safe and secure, and their freedom of movement is fully respected and unimpeded so that it can fully implement its mandate."