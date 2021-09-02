United States in no hurry to recognise Taliban

Washington: There is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by the United States or many of the countries that it has spoken to, the White House said asserting that such a move would be dependent on what they deliver on the expectations of the global community.

"There's no rush to recognition from the United States or any country we have spoken with around the world.

It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday. At a separate news conference, the State Department echoed the same view.

"We will continue to have conversations that serve our interests, as well as our allies and partners," Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria J Nuland told reporters.

"But the first thing we want is to see them live up to the obligations that they have under the UN Charter, as well as the public statements that they themselves have made about their expectation for an Afghanistan that respects human rights, respects international law, allows international citizens and Afghans who wish to leave," she said in response to a question.