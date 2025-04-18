US Airstrikes Hit Yemen Oil Port, 30 Dead, 80 Injured: Houthis

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa oil terminal resulted in at least 30 fatalities and wounded 80 others, according to Houthi-run media. The strikes, carried out under President Donald Trump’s ongoing military directive, targeted infrastructure controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the operation at the Red Sea port in Hodeida governorate but did not report any deaths or injuries. "This facility supported illicit revenue used by the Houthis for regional destabilization," CENTCOM said. "The objective was to degrade resources fueling Houthi operations, not to target civilians."

Al-Masirah TV, operated by the Houthis, aired footage reportedly showing damage and casualties. Scenes included debris, damaged vehicles, and charred remains. Satellite readings from NASA indicated high thermal activity consistent with explosions near Kamaran Island.

The Houthis claimed medical responders and port workers were among the casualties. Their official SABA agency labeled the strike as an attack on Yemen's national sovereignty and accused the U.S. of hitting a civilian port used by the population for essential fuel.

The Ras Isa facility, linked by pipeline to Marib, remains under Houthi control amid a broader suspension of Yemen’s oil exports due to the conflict. Despite the halt in official trade, the Houthis have maintained fuel import operations through the terminal.

This incident comes shortly after air assaults by Israel on Houthi-controlled petroleum assets and follows a U.S. State Department advisory from April 9. The advisory warned against any entity facilitating operations at Houthi-held ports, citing terrorism support concerns.

The latest strike adds to a U.S.-led air campaign that began in March, which has expanded its scope from launch pads to command targets. Compared to the approach under President Joe Biden, the Trump-era strategy shows heightened military activity.

Houthi forces have previously threatened to strike vessels linked to Israel, citing the ongoing Gaza blockade. Since November, the group has engaged more than 100 commercial ships, resulting in two being sunk and four seafarers killed. Several failed attempts were made against U.S. warships.

Washington has linked the air offensive to countering both the Houthis' naval threat and Iran’s nuclear activities, framing the operation as part of a wider regional security effort.