US clears possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Washington: The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related equipment, at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion, with the purchase to be paid for by allies rather than Washington.

The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs announced the approval on Friday and said it had notified Congress.

“The U.S. Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles. and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $2.1 billion funded entirely by partners and allies,” the department said.

According to the notification, Ukraine requested “five hundred (500) PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.” The package also includes “PAC-3 MSE classified and unclassified spare parts; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” which the department listed as non-major defence equipment.

The release spelled out how the purchase would be funded. “Ukraine will pay for this purchase with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan. No U.S. funds are involved in this sale,” it said.

The department said the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe.”

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its integrated air and missile defense capabilities. This proposed sale will sustain existing PATRIOT system operations against ongoing aerial threats,” the notification said.

It added that “Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The sale will not require any additional US government or contractor representatives to be assigned to Ukraine, and “There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” according to the release.

The State Department described the transaction as a “possible Foreign Military Sale” and published it under the heading “Foreign Military Sales: Congressional Notification.”