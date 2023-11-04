Live
Just In
US 'deeply disturbed' over Indian student's stabbing
Indian student Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed at a gym in Indiana.
The US Department of State has also wished full recovery to Varun and said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case. "We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," a Department of State spokesperson said.
Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student, and a native of Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support at a hospital.
The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.