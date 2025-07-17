US deports migrants from Jamaica, Cuba to Eswatini

Cape Town: The United States sent five migrants it describes as “barbaric” criminals to the African nation of Eswatini in an expansion of the Trump administration's largely secretive third-country deportation program, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

The US has already deported eight men to another African country, South Sudan, after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on sending people to countries where they have no ties.

The South Sudanese government has declined to say where those men, also described as violent criminals, are after it took custody of them nearly two weeks ago.