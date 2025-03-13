Live
- Plaint filed against FRO for obstructing MGNREGA works
- Two students drown
- Udandapur Reservoir oustees assured of fair rehabilitation package
- IPS officers’ suspension extended for six months
- Endowments officials inspect Jogulamba temple amid allegation of mismanagement
- ‘Pending bills for village panchayats must be cleared immediately: Sarpanches
- Blitzkrieg begins at PB Siddhartha
- US flays India’s 150% alcohol tariff amid trade concerns
- Farmers urged to focus on floriculture for profits
- Officials brace to meet MGNREGS targets
US flays India’s 150% alcohol tariff amid trade concerns
Highlights
Washington: The United States has raised concerns about India's 150% tariff on American alcohol. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed...
Washington: The United States has raised concerns about India's 150% tariff on American alcohol. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out these trade issues.
President Trump has called for fair trade practices and claims India promised to lower these tariffs, but Indian Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated no agreement is finalised yet. President Trump believes in fair trade and wants to protect American businesses and workers. He is asking for balanced trade practices. The high tariff on American alcohol, like Kentucky bourbon, makes it hard to export to India. This situation highlights the need for fairer trade terms, said Karoline Leavitt.
Next Story