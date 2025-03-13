US flays India’s 150% alcohol tariff amid trade concerns

Washington: The United States has raised concerns about India's 150% tariff on American alcohol. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out these trade issues.

President Trump has called for fair trade practices and claims India promised to lower these tariffs, but Indian Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated no agreement is finalised yet. President Trump believes in fair trade and wants to protect American businesses and workers. He is asking for balanced trade practices. The high tariff on American alcohol, like Kentucky bourbon, makes it hard to export to India. This situation highlights the need for fairer trade terms, said Karoline Leavitt.