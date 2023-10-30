  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

US has 'absolutely no intention' to send troops to Israel or Gaza: Kamala Harris

US Vice-President Kamala Harris
x

US Vice-President Kamala Harris

Highlights

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said that Washington has "absolutely no intention" to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza.

Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said that Washington has "absolutely no intention" to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza.

Israel has a right to defend itself but that Palestinians deserve "equal measures of safety and security", Harris said during an interview with CBS.

Stressing on the importance to differentiate between Hamas and Palestinians, she said: "A terrorist organisation, Hamas, slaughtered hundreds of young people at a concert. By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead. Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself.

"Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, and there should be no conflation between Hamas and Palestine," CNN reported.

However, the rules of the war must be adhered to, Harris asserted.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the flow of aid into Gaza and importance of protecting civilian lives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X