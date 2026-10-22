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US lawmakers urge FBI to probe temple shooting plot
In Short
Led by Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the lawmakers sent a letter dated October 20 to FBI Director Kash Patel seeking details of the Bureau’s investigation into the alleged plot at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple.
Washington: A bipartisan-free Democratic-led group of 105 US lawmakers has urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, as a potential federal hate crime, citing concerns over anti-Indian, anti-Hindu and broader anti-South Asian hostility. Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was arrested on October 11 for plotting a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple.
Led by Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the lawmakers sent a letter dated October 20 to FBI Director Kash Patel seeking details of the Bureau’s investigation into the alleged plot at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple.
They also called for greater scrutiny of credible online threats against Indian Americans, Hindu Americans, Sikhs and other South Asian communities.
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