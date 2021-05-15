US lifts mask guideline
Highlights
Fully vaccinated people not required to wear masks: CDC
Washington: In the biggest indication that the United States is fast returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks. The recommendation holds true for both indoors and outdoors, the CDC said.
Following the announcement on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris appeared before reporters at the Rose Garden of the White House without wearing masks.
Next Story