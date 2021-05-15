Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

US lifts mask guideline

Vice-President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden smile and walk off after speaking about updated guidance on mask mandates, in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday
x

Vice-President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden smile and walk off after speaking about updated guidance on mask mandates, in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday

Highlights

Fully vaccinated people not required to wear masks: CDC

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington: In the biggest indication that the United States is fast returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks. The recommendation holds true for both indoors and outdoors, the CDC said.

Following the announcement on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris appeared before reporters at the Rose Garden of the White House without wearing masks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X