Live
US man attempts to hijack plane, shot dead
Texas: A knife-wielding United States citizen attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger, the New York Post reported, citing officials. The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.
The assailant was later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a US citizen, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.
Commissioner Williams praised the passenger who intervened and shot Taylor, calling him a "hero".
Authorities said that it remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane.
Belizean officials have contacted the US Embassy for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the incident.