US President Trump Announces Decision to Remove Harvard’s Tax Exemption

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that his administration would rescind Harvard University's tax-exempt status, a move he described as a deserved consequence for the institution. Trump made the announcement via a post on his social media platform.

“We will be taking away Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” the President wrote.

This development follows the release of Harvard's internal investigation report earlier this week, which scrutinized the prevalence of antisemitism on campus. The findings suggested that the university harbored a hostile environment toward Jewish, Israeli, and Muslim students.

In response, Alan Garbar, the interim president of Harvard, expressed regret, stating, “I am sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community.”

The timing of Trump’s decision is linked to the ongoing dispute between the university and the administration. Earlier this year, the federal government froze -$2.2 billion in multi-year grants for Harvard due to the institution's failure to address what was seen as escalating antisemitic sentiments and hate on campus.

Harvard University countered these actions, warning that the revocation of its tax-exempt status would undermine crucial research initiatives, disrupt its educational objectives, and potentially reduce financial support for its students.

This move marks a significant escalation in the administration’s ongoing efforts to hold institutions accountable for their handling of campus issues related to discrimination and hate speech.