US Presidential Elections 2020: Memes Flood Twitter Over Nevada Counting Delay

The US Presidential elections is one of the most closely watched events in the history of politics this year. The big contest is between current US President Donald Trump against Joe Biden. For India, the special interest is in the VP candidate supporting Biden, Kamala Harris who has roots in Tamil Nadu.



With Donald Trump threatening to tighten immigration rules that could hit H-1B workers hard, Indians are silently praying that Biden wins the election so Kamala could make sure he's soft on India.

It has been two days since the Americans voted for their next president. However, there is no conclusive results on who is winning the election. While democratic candidate Joe Biden is claiming a marginal lead over his Republican counterpart Donald Trump, the delay in counting in some states has agonised people to no end.



We all know that this is a closely contested election and the entirely world is watching the developments. Yet, a few states, particularly Nevada are yet to declare results. There are six electoral states at stake in Nevada where there is a tight race.



While political leaders, observers and voters from across the country wait with bated breath to know the outcome, memes are aplenty on Twitter giving comic relief to the current serious situation.



Have a look at reaction to US Presidential elections 2020 on Twitter...





Everyone else looking at Pennsylvania like... pic.twitter.com/7cK5aEIdo0 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 4, 2020









Me waking up to the same electoral map as when I went to sleep: pic.twitter.com/6K7ZLL8vkF — Geet Jeswani (@TweetingGeet) November 5, 2020





DAY 3 OF THE ELECTION!!!! EVERYONE GIVE IT UP FOR DAY 3 pic.twitter.com/yeQivPFkKY — sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) November 5, 2020





Biden - 264

Trump - 214

Xbox - 360 https://t.co/7BdhOC6Ng4 — MRob 🖤 (@MarissaRoberto) November 5, 2020





Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020





us: hey please count faster



nevada & pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/mGX2tZnhck — Madeleine Roux ➡️ Shadowlands (@Authoroux) November 5, 2020





Does anyone else remember when an entire election in "Veep" hinged on the results of Nevada?#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Fq0uW1dRaE — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) November 5, 2020





nevada after counting 1 vote pic.twitter.com/QyHjfDm2DS — ً (@touchnick) November 4, 2020



