US Presidential Elections: JD Vance Set to Be Vice Presidnent, His Wife Usha Vance from Andhra Pradesh

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election. Multiple American media outlets projected that he had defeated his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump spoke to a cheering crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

He said, "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate." He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance. Both were on stage with him.

"I want to be the first to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance, and his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha," Trump said.

Trump described JD Vance as "a feisty guy" and praised him during his speech. Usha Vance is from Vadluru, a small village in Andhra Pradesh, India. If Trump wins, Usha would become the first non-white U.S. Second Lady. She met Vance at Yale Law School, and they married in 2014. The couple has three children.

Trump said, “We’ve made history tonight. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. This is a political victory that our country has never seen before."

He also thanked Elon Musk for his support. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has backed Trump and invested millions in his campaign. Trump called Musk "a new star" and praised him as "an amazing guy."

Earlier in the campaign, Trump pledged to make the U.S. the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world." He also promised to have Musk lead a government audit to reduce waste.

Trump has 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the 270 needed to win. Kamala Harris has 214 votes.

A key factor in Trump’s victory is the Republican win in seven swing states. In 2020, the Democrats had a 6-1 advantage in these states. This year, the Republicans have flipped them to a 7-0 lead.

Trump has already won Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. He is leading in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada.

If Trump wins, he will become the first president in over a century to serve non-consecutive terms. This would be a historic achievement for Trump, who has been impeached twice and criminally convicted.