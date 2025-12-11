US revoked 85K visas since January

Washington: The US State Department announced that 85,000 visas have been revoked since January, underscoring the Trump administration’s intensified focus on immigration enforcement and border security. In a post on X, the State Department wrote, “85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon.”

The message underscored the administration's continued commitment to strict immigration oversight. The announcement was accompanied by an image of President Donald Trump with the words “Make America Safe Again,” reinforcing the administration's argument that tougher visa regulations are central to national security efforts. Adding further detail to the surge in visa actions, a senior State Department official revealed that more than 8,000 of the revoked visas belonged to students.