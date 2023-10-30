Live
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
- Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai
- ICMR data leak reveals personal info of 81.5 cr Indians: Report
Just In
US strikes construction material trucks on Syrian-Iraqi border
Highlights
US airstrikes hit truckloads of construction materials on the Syrian-Iraqi border early Monday, and in retaliation a US military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour was attacked, media reports said.
Damscus: US airstrikes hit truckloads of construction materials on the Syrian-Iraqi border early Monday, and in retaliation a US military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour was attacked, media reports said.
According to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, seven trucks transporting construction materials were targeted by US bombings in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.
In response, 15 rockets were fired, likely by "pro-Iran" fighters operating in the area, targeting a US base in the al-Omar oil field on the outskirts of Deir al-Zour, said the report.
Meanwhile, there were reports of explosions at a US base in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Sunday night.
