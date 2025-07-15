US to give Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington will send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine amid mounting Russian aggression and waning patience with its President Vladimir Putin.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump said while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews. "I haven't agreed on the number yet, but they're going to have some because they do need protection."

Trump has increasingly voiced dissatisfaction with Putin’s handling of the war in Ukraine. The move to arm Ukraine comes amid continued Russian missile strikes despite earlier talks aimed at a ceasefire.