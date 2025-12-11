US to mandate social media checks for visa-free visitors

Washington: The US is proposing that foreign visitors provide their social media history over the last five years to enter the country, including those from Australia, Germany, Japan and the UK who can now enter without a visa.

US Customs and Border Protection “is adding social media as a mandatory data element” as part of the screening process for travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Program, according to a Department of Homeland Security notice posted on Wednesday.

The proposal was given a 60-day notice with requests for comments. It would apply to travellers from about 40 countries who can stay in the US for up to 90 days without a visa and are screened before travel under an electronic system known as ESTA. The plan is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry.

This has included a planned travel ban for around 30 countries announced this month following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.

Federal authorities have identified the suspect as an Afghan national who worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before arriving in the US in 2021.

President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on the case, blaming the Biden administration for allowing him into the country and pushing for tighter limits on migrants.