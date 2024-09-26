Uzbekistan imports natural gas totaling 1.15 billion dollars

  • Menu
Tashkent: Uzbekistan imported natural gas totaling 1.15 billion US dollars from January to August this year, local media reported on Thursday, citing data from the state statistics agency.

The report said that during the first eight months of this year, Uzbekistan's gas imports represented a nearly six-fold increase compared to last year when the gas import volume was 201.8 million dollars.

Uzbek media noted that Uzbekistan purchased natural gas valued at 168.3 million dollars in August alone, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the data, Uzbekistan has also increased its gas exports compared to last year. Its gas exports reached 404.8 million dollars, which is 7.1 per cent more than the same period last year.

