Live
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Talks with HYDRA Eviction Victims
- IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant rubbishes aside RCB link-up, calls for stopping 'misinformation'
- KTR Accuses Government of Multi-Crore Land Scam Behind Pharma City Cancellation
- Actor Abhishek Arrested in Drugs Case, Absconding in Goa
- Confidence in Retaining Jobs among Professionals in Hyderabad Dips in FY 25 amidst Tech and AI Disruptions, Finds Great Learning
- Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal for praising aide Bibhav Kumar, says it is support for 'goons’
- Hydropower major SJVN signs two pacts with Maharashtra
- Girls should regularly consume nutritious food to stay healthy: Women Medical Specialists
- Uzbekistan imports natural gas totaling 1.15 billion dollars
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Renova Cancer Center in Hyderabad
Just In
Uzbekistan imports natural gas totaling 1.15 billion dollars
Highlights
Uzbekistan imported natural gas totaling 1.15 billion US dollars from January to August this year, local media reported on Thursday, citing data from the state statistics agency.
Tashkent: Uzbekistan imported natural gas totaling 1.15 billion US dollars from January to August this year, local media reported on Thursday, citing data from the state statistics agency.
The report said that during the first eight months of this year, Uzbekistan's gas imports represented a nearly six-fold increase compared to last year when the gas import volume was 201.8 million dollars.
Uzbek media noted that Uzbekistan purchased natural gas valued at 168.3 million dollars in August alone, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the data, Uzbekistan has also increased its gas exports compared to last year. Its gas exports reached 404.8 million dollars, which is 7.1 per cent more than the same period last year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS