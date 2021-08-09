Venezuelan President says dialogue with oppn 'going well'

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the dialogue with the opposition, led by former deputy and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, is "going well".

In a statement on Sunday, Maduro said that in the coming days, the date and place of the negotiation with the opposition will be announced and that he has the support of his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is helping to facilitate the talks, reports Xinhua news agency.

In September 2019, the Venezuelan government opened a dialogue with various sectors of the opposition.

There are three proposals in the current negotiations with the opposition: the lifting of all sanctions against Venezuela, the recognition of the legitimate authorities, and the renunciation of violence, Maduro said.

The President added the primary elections held by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on Sunday were an example of democracy and will contribute to the political dialogue in the country.

More than 20 million voters were eligible to participate in the PSUV internal elections to choose candidates who will participate in the national elections on November 21.