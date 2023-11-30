Vietnam sees 11.2 mn foreign arrivals so far this year

Live
Hanoi: Vietnam witnessed more than 11.2 million international arrivals in the first 11 months of 2023, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year and equal to 68.9 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, according to the General Statistics Office on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country welcomed over 1.2 million foreign tourists in November, an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to the previous month and 2.1 times higher than the same period last year, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, South Korea remained Vietnam's largest tourist source market during the cited period, with 3.2 million arrivals, accounting for 28.5 per cent.
Vietnam has set the foreign arrival target in 2023 at about 12 million to 13 million tourists, according to the Ministry.