Vivek Ramaswamy steals the show at first US Prez debate

Washington: From being called a "rookie" to the "winner", millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy oozed confidence and stood out among the eight Republican candidates, vying to become the US President in 2024, in the first primary debate.



The first Republican primary debate was two hours of fireworks. And the person who shone through - both being on the offensive and at the receiving end - was Indian-American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He oozed confidence and outshone everyone else.

Vivek Ramaswamy exchanged blows with all the other seven candidates, including seasoned Indian-origin politician Nikki Haley. In fact, there were 30 seconds of finger-pointing, nothing-heard heated exchange between Haley and Ramaswamy.

This is the first time in American history that two Indian-origin candidates shared the stage and sparred during a primary debate.

Haley and Ramaswamy are among the three Indian-American politicians who have joined the crowded field of Republican candidates vying to become the US President in 2024.



All this in front of a Donald Trump-supporting crowd of 4,000 in Milwaukee that was liberal with its jeers and boos, mostly when it came to the former president. Trump was the giant who was present in his absence at the Milwaukee debate.

Asked why voters should choose him over others, Vivek Ramaswamy said: “I’m the outsider on this stage. I’m not a politician. My parents came to this country 40 years ago with no money, and I’ve gone on to found multibillion-dollar companies. I did it while getting married to my wife Apoorva and raising our two sons. That’s the American Dream.”

From the moment the primary debate-starting pistol was fired, it was 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy who was at the centre stage. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis having the No 1 spot on the debate stage, it was Ramaswamy who made an indelible impression.

Among other Republican primary rivals, Ramaswamy took on former US Vice-President Mike Pence over “experience”, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over Trump indictment and pardon, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley over foreign policy. And why Vivek Ramaswamy took it on the chin and jabbed at his primary rivals is clear. He is the rising star of the Republican Party, an “outsider” who promises to revolutionise, not reform, the administration.

Ramaswamy attracted the first attack from former Vice-President Mike Pence when the Indian-American Republican said, “We are in the middle of a national identity crisis.” “We don’t have an identity crisis, Vivek. We are not looking for a new national identity,” Pence responded.

The barrage continued. “Vivek, you recently said a president can’t do everything. Well, I’ve got news for you, Vivek. I’ve been in the hallway. I’ve been in the West Wing. The president of the United States has to confront every crisis facing America,” Pence said.