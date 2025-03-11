Welcome Bonus Guide: Unlocking Rewards at Independent Casinos

What could be better than getting a pleasant experience as soon as you sign up as an online casino customer? It makes the customer feel welcome and valued, and non GamStop casinos offer new customers various welcome bonuses that make starting to play much more fun and, most importantly, more affordable. If you're exploring non GamStop casino platforms on thegamepoint.io, you'll find a wide range of options tailored to enhance your gaming experience right from the start. Let's take a look at the different welcome bonus options, how to get them, and what you should always keep in mind when taking a welcome bonus.

What Is a Welcome Bonus at Non GamStop Casinos?

A welcome bonus, as the name suggests, is an online casino bonus offered to new customers to welcome them. For new customers, a sign-up bonus is a great way to get to know the services offered by an online casino without taking a big financial risk.

Online casinos usually offer welcome bonuses in the form of free spins or bonus money. Bonus money can be divided into a no deposit bonus offer or a deposit bonus. In one case, a small bonus is credited to the customer's account, which can be played without making a deposit, in the other case, the bonus amount is usually much larger, but a deposit is required to receive it. If you're looking for reliable insights into top platforms, you’ll find honest Frenzino Casino reviews that break down their bonus offerings, game variety, and overall user experience. This can help you make an informed decision before diving into the world of online gaming.

Why Do Non GamStop Casinos Offer This?

For casinos, this is an opportunity to introduce their service to new customers and, at the same time, attract new customers to play with them permanently. This is also one of the main reasons why bonus money is subject to wagering requirements. Namely, casinos want a new customer to play with them for at least a reasonable period of time before making a withdrawal.

What Are the Most Popular Welcome bBonuses?

There are different types of welcome bonuses and they usually have slightly different terms and conditions. Below are the main types of welcome bonuses and a brief explanation of what they are.

Free spins

Free spins are given to the player in some casino games. To use the free spins, all you have to do is open the corresponding slot game. Usually, winnings earned with free spins are subject to a wagering requirement, after which the winnings are converted from bonus money to real money.

Free Money/No Deposit Bonus

Free money, or bonus money, which is often called a no deposit bonus, is given out less frequently by online casinos and is usually in fairly small amounts (10-20 euros). The bonus money you receive will certainly have a fairly high wagering requirement, which can be up to 35x the bonus amount you receive.

Deposit Bonus

As a welcome bonus, you can also get a deposit bonus related to your first deposit. Usually, it is 100-150% of the deposit amount and in monetary terms it reaches up to one thousand euros. Essentially, the new client is given the opportunity to immediately double their account balance. After fulfilling the conditions applicable to the bonus money, both the deposit bonus and real money can be withdrawn from the deposit account.

Risk-free Bets

Risk-free bets are a welcome bonus that allows you to place a bet on sports betting, and if you lose, the online casino will simply refund the amount of your bet. Risk-free bets are usually given in the amount of 10 to 20 euros, and if you win, the net profit from the bet is transferred to the player's account.

The Best Sign-up Bonuses at Non GamStop Casinos

Virtually all non GamStop online casinos offer sign-up bonuses to their new customers. A casino welcome bonus is usually part of the offer, but in addition to this, it is also possible to get free bets or risk-free bets.

If you are looking for an online casino welcome bonus without a deposit, you should read in-depth reviews of online casinos operating legally in the UK.

Summary of welcome bonuses

For those who want online casinos to make them feel like they are truly kings, a sign-up bonus is a great way to achieve this emotion. The opportunity to receive a welcome bonus of up to €1,000 to play at the casino is no exception. Read our reviews and keep an eye out for offers!

FAQ

We encourage all our customers to gamble responsibly and remember that casino games are primarily for entertainment. We do not recommend using casino gaming as a source of income. If you feel that gaming is no longer fun and you are experiencing signs of addiction, we recommend seeking professional help.

What is a welcome bonus?

A welcome bonus is a form of bonus money or free spins offered by online casinos to new customers upon registration or when making their first deposit, which is usually subject to wagering requirements.

What are the most common welcome bonuses?

The most popular welcome bonuses that online casinos offer to their new customers are no deposit bonus money, a deposit bonus or free spins on some slot games. There are also non GamStop casinos that offer a combination of all the aforementioned welcome bonuses.

Can welcome bonuses be withdrawn immediately?

Welcome bonuses usually have wagering requirements. Regardless of whether it is a bonus in the form of bonus money or free spins, the player usually has to meet a 20-35x wagering requirement before they can request a withdrawal from their account.

Can the bonus money be withdrawn immediately?

Before you can withdraw your bonus money from your account, you must wager it on the casino slots. Once the wagering requirements have been met, the bonus money will be converted into real money and you can withdraw it from your casino account.