Welcome messages to Modi from iconic landmarks

New York: From Times Square and Niagara Falls to Princeton University and Hawaii, members of the Indian-American community are sending welcome messages from iconic US locations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his upcoming historic State Visit, expressing pride over his “inspiring” leadership. “Long live India-US friendship!”, "We would like to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi for this historic State Visit”, “Hello and welcome, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to this beautiful city”, “India-US ties are a force for global good” and “The Indian-American community is deeply proud of Prime Minister Modi's inspiring leadership,” some of the messages said.

Members of the diaspora and young Indian students are taking to social media such as Twitter to post their video messages welcoming PM Modi, who will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.



The Consulate General of India in New York is tweeting the special video messages that members of the diaspora are sending from iconic American landmarks across the country. These iconic locations include the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, Princeton University in New Jersey, Columbia University and Columbia Business School in New York, National Museum of the US Air Force in Ohio, iconic New York landmarks Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge and The Edge, Wright Brothers' Museum in Dayton, Ohio, Liberty Bell in Philadelphia as well as from New England and Hawaii.