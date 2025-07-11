World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know

Every year, World Population Day is observed on 11 July to spread awareness about global population issues.

History of World Population Day

The day was first celebrated by the United Nations in 1989. It was inspired by ‘Five Billion Day’ on 11 July 1987, when the world population reached 5 billion.

A World Bank demographer, Dr. KC Zachariah, first suggested the idea for World Population Day after this milestone.

Significance

World Population Day brings attention to issues like:

Population growth

Maternal and child health

Family planning

Reproductive rights

Access to education and healthcare

Gender equality and youth empowerment

Theme for 2025

"Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

Top 10 Most Populated Countries in 2025