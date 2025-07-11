Live
- Farmers are backbone of nation: Shivraj Singh
- Home Minister sets up a CCTV control room with her funds
- Advanced metal casting lab to enhance cutting-edge research opportunities
- Man gets life imprisonment in murder case
- Pawan lauds Sidhu for ‘battery-powered bicycle’
- World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know
- HSL surges ahead in catering to naval needs
- Damodar turns Good Samaritan, ensures free treatment to 8-yr-old
- ‘Giri Pradakshina’ turns out to be ‘galla-brimming’ fete for auto drivers
- TSHRC directs govt to submit comprehensive report
World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know
Highlights
The day was first celebrated by the United Nations in 1989. It was inspired by ‘Five Billion Day’ on 11 July 1987, when the world population reached 5 billion.
Every year, World Population Day is observed on 11 July to spread awareness about global population issues.
History of World Population Day
The day was first celebrated by the United Nations in 1989. It was inspired by ‘Five Billion Day’ on 11 July 1987, when the world population reached 5 billion.
A World Bank demographer, Dr. KC Zachariah, first suggested the idea for World Population Day after this milestone.
Significance
World Population Day brings attention to issues like:
- Population growth
- Maternal and child health
- Family planning
- Reproductive rights
- Access to education and healthcare
- Gender equality and youth empowerment
Theme for 2025
"Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."
Top 10 Most Populated Countries in 2025
- India – 1.46 billion
- China – 1.42 billion
- USA – 347 million
- Indonesia – 286 million
- Pakistan – 255 million
- Nigeria – 238 million
- Brazil – 213 million
- Bangladesh – 176 million
- Russia – 144 million
- Ethiopia – 135 million
Next Story