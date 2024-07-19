  • Menu
Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport, the largest international airport in Switzerland, is grappling with severe disruptions due to a widespread cyber outage that impacted global services from flights to banks on Friday.

Geneva: Zurich Airport, the largest international airport in Switzerland, is grappling with severe disruptions due to a widespread cyber outage that impacted global services from flights to banks on Friday.

The IT issues have led to significant restrictions on flight operations, particularly affecting the airport's ability to accommodate incoming flights.

"Landings are currently no longer possible," Zurich Airport said in a statement. Flights with destination Zurich that are already in the air are still allowed to land, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Passengers and airlines may experience delays and cancellations due to the ongoing IT problems. Travelers are, therefore, advised to check their flight status directly with their airlines to stay informed about any changes or cancellations.

The airport says it cannot provide any information on the causes of the IT failures.

