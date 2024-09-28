1 suspect killed, six detained in ATM heist

Thrissur/Namakkal: Hours after a brazen heist in Kerala's Thrissur district, where a gang made off with approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, Tamil Nadu police engaged in a dramatic chase that ended with the gunning down of one suspect and the detention of six others.

The incident unfolded on Friday as the gang of men from Haryana attempted to escape in their container truck, ramming into several cars and two-wheelers at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. The gang had loaded the car used in the Kerala heist into a container after the robbery, in a bid to mislead the police. The car used in the robbery was confiscated along with the container truck. One of the suspects was killed and another injured when police opened fire.