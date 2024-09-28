  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

1 suspect killed, six detained in ATM heist

1 suspect killed, six detained in ATM heist
x
Highlights

Thrissur/Namakkal: Hours after a brazen heist in Kerala's Thrissur district, where a gang made off with approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs,...

Thrissur/Namakkal: Hours after a brazen heist in Kerala's Thrissur district, where a gang made off with approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, Tamil Nadu police engaged in a dramatic chase that ended with the gunning down of one suspect and the detention of six others.

The incident unfolded on Friday as the gang of men from Haryana attempted to escape in their container truck, ramming into several cars and two-wheelers at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. The gang had loaded the car used in the Kerala heist into a container after the robbery, in a bid to mislead the police. The car used in the robbery was confiscated along with the container truck. One of the suspects was killed and another injured when police opened fire.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick