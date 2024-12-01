10 drug peddlers arrested in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested 10 notorious drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act in Srinagar city.

A police statement said, “Continuing its crackdown against drug trafficking, police in Srinagar booked 10 notorious drug peddlers under PIT-NDPS."

The notorious drug peddlers have been identified as Rizwan Bashir Dhobi, son of Bashir Ahmad Dhobi, resident of Sakidafar Safakadal (at present Grid Colony Srinagar); Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, son of Noor Mohammad Bhat, resident of Karnabal Takanwari Pora, Srinagar; Owais Hussain Mir, son of Sajad Hussain Mir, resident of Tangbagh, Nawpora, Srinagar; Nadeem Hussain Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, resident of Batwara, Srinagar; Sheikh Jibran Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Batawara, Srinagar; Raqib Lateef Bhat alias Amir, son of Mohammad Lateef Bhat, resident of Bhat Mohalla, Aloochibagh, Srinagar; Abdul Ahad Bhat, son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat, resident of Banpora, Batamaloo, Srinagar; and Moin Khan alias Moin, son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Batmaloo.

Police across the union territory have been aggressively acting against drug smugglers and peddlers to prevent the illicit trade that affects the youth.

Intelligence agencies say that the drugs are mostly smuggled into the UT from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB). The funds so generated are used for aiding and assisting terrorism. It is also believed that once youth are addicted to the use of these substances, they become easy pawns in the hands of terrorists and the handlers of terror-operating groups from across the border.

Police have also been attaching the properties of drug peddlers and smugglers as it is believed that such properties are acquired by the involved persons from the proceeds of illicit trade in drugs.

In November, the police busted a gang of three drug peddlers who were found using drones to monitor the movement of consumers and police personnel. This is the first time that a drone was found in peddlers’ possession in Kashmir.