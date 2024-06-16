10 killed as tempo falls into Alaknanda river

Rudraprayag: Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said. Garhwal Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal said that the 26 passengers mostly from Delhi were travelling to Chopta.

Seven persons seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh through heli-ambulance, while six others are being treated at Rudraprayag district hospital, the IGP said. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened around 11 am, and police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue operations.

He said that the vehicle fell on the banks of Alaknanda river about 250 meters below the road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and termed it "heartbreaking". In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, “The road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.