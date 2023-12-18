10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM

Kolkata : As many as 10 Trinamool Congress MPs from both the Houses of the Parliament will accompany West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

Party insiders said that the first name in the list is that of Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



The nine other MPs are Sudip Bandopadhyay, Kalyan Bandopadhyay, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shatabdi Roy, Pratima Modal, Sajda Ahmed, Derek O’Brien and Prakash Chik Baraik.



At the meeting, the Chief Minister is supposed to raise the issues relating to unpaid central dues under various centrally-sponsored schemes such as the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA, PMAY and PMGSY, among others.



Banerjee has already alleged that West Bengal is the only state which has been deliberately deprived of central dues under the centrally-sponsored schemes.



“The central funds cannot be monopolised by the Union government. The states are supposed to share the state's share in the central taxes,” the Chief Minister had said.

Banerjee is the national capital to attend the opposition INDIA bloc meeting scheduled on Tuesday. She is then supposed to meet the Prime Minister in the Parliament premises at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.